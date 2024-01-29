Read the full article by Tom Perkins (The Guardian)

“Downwind from chemical giant Chemours’ PFAS manufacturing plant in North Carolina, Jamie White’s life is a series of unpleasant negotiations.

She fears the plant’s toxic ‘forever chemicals’ are in the air she breathes and the rain replenishing her well. She suffers from a thyroid disorder – an issue linked to PFAS exposure.

Protecting herself and her family means sacrifice: should she let her grandkids play outdoors on her small farm and ride the horse, or keep them indoors? Her inground swimming pool sits dry. Should she eat potentially contaminated vegetables, or give up gardening?

‘It’s awful, but there’s nothing we can do,’ said White, who has lived on her small farm for 15 years.” …

