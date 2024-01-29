Read the full article by Nicola Kelly (University of Waterloo)

“Recent studies have suggested that firefighters are three times more likely to die of cancer than the general population. This is partly attributed to their gear, which contains polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), a large group of chemicals that are used in many applications, and often elevates the risk to cancer.

To reduce this health risk, chemical engineering graduate student Drew Davidson is working to develop novel material to create firefighting gear that will not degrade and cause occupational cancer. His research is inspired by his mother who has been a firefighter in the Cambridge Fire Department for 32 years and asked if in his engineering background there was anything he could do to help resolve this important health issue.

As Davidson’s research has gained momentum, Ontario’s Solicitor General, the Honourable Michael Kerzner, who is responsible for policing and public safety, paid a recent visit to Waterloo’s department of Chemical Engineering.” …

