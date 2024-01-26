Read the full article by Nick Paschal (Yahoo News)

“Residents in Spokane, Washington, have some serious concerns about their drinking water being contaminated with dangerous chemicals.

What is happening?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, often abbreviated as PFAS and referred to as ‘forever chemicals,’ have been found in the groundwater around Spokane International Airport. If that weren’t bad enough, the airport has known about the contamination for some time but never reported it because it isn’t legally required to do so.

Why are PFAS concerning?

PFAS are highly toxic chemicals found in all sorts of everyday products, including cosmetics and nonstick cookware. They’re called forever chemicals because they can’t break down in the environment, which means they don’t break down in our bodies either.

Exposure to PFAS has all sorts of negative health effects, including liver disease, altered immune and thyroid function, adverse reproductive and development outcomes, and cancer, per the National Library of Medicine.” …

