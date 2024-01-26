Read the full article by Will Atwater (North Carolina Health News)

“Community activists often don’t have the luxury of working on one problem at a time — environmental, political and health care issues, for instance, often arrive on their doorstep bundled together.

‘The same areas that are impoverished, the same areas that have these environmental issues, have low political turnout,’ said Marcus Bass, executive director of Advance Carolina, a political and economic advocacy group.”

…

“About 60 community advocates, environmentalists, health care providers, faith leaders, state politicians and an EPA representative spent the day dissecting issues affecting low-wealth Black and brown communities — and charting a pathway forward.

For instance, activists continue to battle to hold industrial giant Chemours accountable for polluting the Cape Fear River with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and threatening the health of people who live in the river basin.The silver lining is that new PFAS standards from the EPA are expected soon.” …

