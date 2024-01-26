Read the full article by Mark Pazniokas (CT Mirror)

“Connecticut filed two lawsuits Thursday accusing chemical makers of covering up for decades the dangers of PFAS, a class of toxic and ubiquitous ‘forever’ chemicals that persist in the environment and are widely detected in private wells and public water systems.

With litigation filed in Hartford Superior Court, Connecticut joins the growing list of plaintiffs suing major chemical makers over a slowly unfolding fiscal, environmental and public health crisis. A handful of manufacturers agreed to $12 billion in settlements in 2023, and the industry is bracing for more.

‘These companies knew the truth decades ago, and they buried the evidence and lied to all of us. Because of that, we are dealing with widespread contamination of drinking water and natural resources across Connecticut,’ Attorney General William Tong said.

The two lawsuits are organized by the two markets for products with PFAS chemicals: the aqueous film forming foam, or AFFF, used in firefighting; and an extraordinarily wide range of consumer products, including food packaging, cookware, carpeting, upholstery, clothing, and cosmetics.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

