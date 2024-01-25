Read the full article by Cornelius Frolik and Sydney Dawes (Dayton Daily News)

“Dayton city government has approved spending millions of dollars to try to reduce the level of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the drinking water system.

The city plans to expand its PFAS testing capabilities and it wants to increase groundwater production at a well field that has non-detectable amounts of the ‘forever chemicals.’

The city intends to blend water contaminated with PFAS with clean water to reduce concentration levels.

PFAS are a group of toxic chemicals that do not break down easily due to their chemical composition. A Dayton Daily News investigation last fall identified at least 15 public water systems in the region, including Dayton’s, where PFAS levels recently exceeded the U.S. EPA’s new guidelines on PFAS limits that will go into effect in March.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

