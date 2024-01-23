Read the full article by Dutch News

“Water companies are worried that new projected EU guidelines to combat PFAS chemicals do not include a ban on their use in pesticides and say this is threatening drinking water quality.

The EU plans to stop the use of the harmful ‘forever’ chemicals in many industries but not their inclusion in pesticides. But PFAS-based pesticides are widely used in agriculture and this is unacceptable, Harrie Timmer of water company umbrella orginisation Vereniging van Waterbedrijven Nederland (Vewin) told the Financieele Dagblad.

The European guidelines do not include a ban on pesticides because these fall under separate EU regulations but Dutch water companies and other experts said these regulations do not offer enough protection to people and the environment.” …

