“Doctors are now being encouraged to consider more blood testing for PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals,’ according to guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The federal agency is recommending providers have a discussion with their patients regarding consumer and environmental exposures to large levels of the chemicals, and if blood testing may be of benefit.

‘This information is intended for individuals and communities around the country, who are concerned about exposure to PFAS to have productive conversations with their medical providers,’ Dr. Aaron Bernstein, Director of CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health (NCEH) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), told ABC News.” …

