Read the full article by Laurelle Stelle (The Cool Down)
“One of the most tragic and mystifying conditions a human being can experience is childhood leukemia. This potentially deadly cancer occurs at an incredibly young age before the patient has even been exposed to most of the risk factors usually associated with cancer.
However, Environmental Health News (EHN) reports that a recent large study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute links childhood leukemia to a frighteningly common type of chemical: PFAS.”