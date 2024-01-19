Read the full article by Mike Taylor (The Cool Down)

“A New Jersey bill to ban toxic firefighting foam passed unanimously in December — though there are a few caveats.

After the state Assembly and Senate voted 73-0 and 34-0 last month, Gov. Phil Murphy signed it into law Jan. 8.

In two years, the PFAS-laden substance will be outlawed, NJ Spotlight News reported. Industrial facilities have four years to phase it out, and oil refineries and petroleum terminals have eight years plus the chance to add a pair of two-year waivers. The statute allocates $250,000 to small fire departments to dispose of their foam, which is used to thwart oil and chemical fires.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

