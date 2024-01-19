Read the full article by Rebecca Thiele (IPB News)

“Indiana manufacturers want to continue to use certain types of toxic PFAS. A state House bill, HB 1399, aims to change the definition of PFAS under Indiana law to exclude the specific chemicals they want to use.

Among other things, exposure to the chemicals has been linked to kidney cancer, problems with the immune system, and developmental issues in children. Some states have moved to ban PFAS. While no such law has been proposed in Indiana, Andrianna Moehle with the Indiana Manufacturers Association said Indiana companies want regulatory certainty.

‘For example, PFAS are commonly used in medical devices such as foil in large equipment like MRI, CT, and mammography machines and devices that deliver injectable medicines. There are no commercially available alternatives to these that these industries use today,’ she said.” …

