“The Minnesota Department of Health issued new guidance this week, reducing the threshold for some PFAS’ presence in drinking water, after more research uncovered the harmful ‘forever chemicals’ can cause health problems at a much lower level.

Some of the new maximums are so low that existing technology can’t detect them.

Next year, the first statewide restrictions go into effect that will ultimately ban all non-essential use of PFAS. The large class of manmade chemicals was originally developed in Minnesota by Maplewood-based 3M and have contaminated ground and drinking water supplies in much of the eastern Twin Cities metro.

Ten of Woodbury’s 20 wells contained PFAS above the acceptable threshold, according to testing last summer. Public Works Director Mary Van Milligen says the city is implementing temporary treatment options and water conservation efforts while designing a long-term water treatment plant. That will be operational in 2028 — five years down the pike — but Van Milligen says people there shouldn’t turn off their taps in the meantime.” …

