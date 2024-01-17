Read the full article by Timothy B. Wheeler (The BayNet)

“‘Forever chemicals’ are showing up almost everywhere they’re looked for, it seems – including in fish.

That’s the implication of a recent warning to recreational anglers and subsistence fishers to limit their consumption of a wide array of fish if caught from more than two dozen waterways in Maryland, including the Chesapeake Bay as well as the Anacostia, Patapsco and Susquehanna rivers.

On Dec. 8, the Maryland Department of the Environment issued more than 70 new fish consumption advisories after finding potentially harmful levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate, or PFOS, in fish tissue. The warnings were location-specific but applied to 15 different species, including popular catches such as large- and smallmouth bass, bluegill, white perch and even striped bass, or rockfish.

‘Fish is an important part of a healthy diet, but it is important to share what we’ve learned to help people — including subsistence anglers in underserved communities — make informed decisions about what they and their families eat,’ said Maryland Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain in announcing the advisories.” …

