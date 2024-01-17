Read the full article by Dan Hunderson (MPR News)

“Perfluorinated chemicals have been widely used for decades in firefighting foam and many household items. They are widespread in the environment and in human bodies and do not break down in the environment.

The large class of manmade chemicals was originally developed in Minnesota by Maplewood-based 3M.

Based on the latest human research, the Minnesota Health Department has updated the health-based values for the chemicals for the sixth time, said Environmental Surveillance and Assessment Manager Sarah Fossen Johnson.

Some of the levels at which health risks are thought to begin were significantly lowered.” …

