Read the full article by Dutch News

“PFAS-contaminated eggs are being found far away from the Dordrecht region where the chemical factory Chemours is based, suggesting pollution with the complex group of harmful chemicals is much more widespread than previously thought, a NOS investigation has found.

Last year, public health institute RIVM and the local health board checked eggs from hens kept as a hobby in Dordrecht, Papendrecht and Sliedrecht, all of which are close to the plant, and found too high levels of PFAS in 75% of them. Some eggs contained up to 22 times the permitted level of PFOA, which was made at the plant up to 2012, the NRC reported.

The chemicals are linked to cancer and other health issues.

Public broadcaster NOS, which conducted an investigation of its own, has now found that eggs from hens kept as a hobby in six of twelve test locations contain high levels of PFAS. In the provinces of Utrecht, Friesland and Limburg, PFAS levels in eggs were found to exceed the European safety norm.” …

