“Mamavation’s EPA-certified laboratory found indications of PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ inside lip balms after analyzing 20 products. PFAS are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances that have been used for many decades as stain-resistant, oil-resistant, grease-resistant, & water-resistant chemicals in commerce. Some cosmetics use PFAS as waterproofing agents, while other times they are found in trace amounts from manufacturing contamination.

PFAS is also found in many other areas of our homes with some examples being cookware, makeup, drinking water, contact lenses & dental floss. These chemicals are linked to serious health effects, which we will discuss later. Because PFAS are so toxic, Mamavation has commissioned our own scientific studies on indications of PFAS in products to make recommendations for lip balms without PFAS ‘forever chemical’ contamination. Read Mamavation’s articles (see below) on these products to find which brands are organic-fluorine-free.

For this consumer study, Mamavation sent 20 lip balms from 18 brands to an EPA-certified laboratory looking for indications of toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals.'” …

