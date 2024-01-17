Read the full article by Peter J. Hanlon (The University of Rhode Island)

“The coldest days of winter are here for many, making the frigid Arctic Ocean feel closer. Despite its distance from most people, ‘forever chemicals’ have reached this region. But research led by URI Graduate School of Oceanography Professor Rainer Lohmann suggests that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) won’t stay there indefinitely. In a new study published in Environmental Science & Technology Letters, Lohmann and his co-authors report the Arctic Ocean potentially exports as many PFAS to the North Atlantic Ocean as enters it, circulating the compounds around the world.

PFAS are chemicals that have been used in such products as popcorn bags, carpets, and fire extinguishing equipment at airports and on military bases. They’re sometimes called ‘forever chemicals,’ since there is no effective, natural way for them to break down once they’re released into the environment. ‘PFAS enter the ocean through a combination of atmospheric deposition and various discharges from industries, contaminated sites and wastewater treatment plants,’ says Lohmann.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

