Read the full article by Lia Launtz and Shannon Perrine (WTAE)

“‘Forever chemicals’ associated with numerous health risks are flowing into Pittsburgh’s three rivers from wastewater treatment plants, according to new research presented by Women for a Healthy Environment.

The Pittsburgh-based nonprofit is calling on state and federal environmental regulators to set limits on the amount of forever chemicals that can leave treatment plants and reach waterways.

The chemicals — known by the acronym PFAS — are a category of compounds linked to cancers, reduced ability to fight infections, fertility problems, preeclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects in children, and more.

Officially known as pre- and poly-fluorinated substances, PFAS compounds resist grease, heat, oil, stains, and water in products such as non-stick pans and waterproof rain jackets. But they have a dangerous downside: they can build up inside the human body for years after they’re encountered, earning them the widely used ‘forever chemical’ nickname.” …

