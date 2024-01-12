Read the full article by Caleb Perhne (WCYB)

“Water utilities across the nation are testing for PFAS, common so-called forever chemicals that are now known to cause cancer. As they wait for results, a local environmental group has done its own testing and found the chemicals in rivers and drinking water across Northeast Tennessee.

The Sierra Club took samples from rivers and drinking water along the Holston and Watauga Rivers.

Now that the chemicals used for water resistance, non-stick cooking and firefighting are known to elevate the risk of cancer, the EPA is beginning to test for it, but many utilities tell us they haven’t gotten the results yet.

The club found virtually none of the chemicals upstream of area wastewater plants, but in most cases, high levels just below them.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

