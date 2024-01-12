Read the full article by Ceoli Jacoby (Frederick News-Post)

“The Maryland Department of the Environment is asking Mount Airy to help extend service to the nearby Twin Arch mobile home park as both communities confront the issue of PFAS, or ‘forever chemicals,’ in their respective water supplies.

Mount Airy officials on Monday took the first step in providing water to Twin Arch Park, as the town council voted 4-1 to request a corresponding amendment to Carroll County’s Water and Sewer Master Plan.

Councilmembers Tim Washabaugh, Jason Evans, Karl Munder and Lynne Galletti voted in favor. Councilman Stephen Domotor was opposed.

Twin Arch Park, which contains 20 mobile homes, is just outside Mount Airy’s town limits on Mathis Lane. The Frederick News-Post spoke to several residents of the park on Wednesday, all of whom were unaware of issues with their water.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

