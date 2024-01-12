Read the full article by Clark Mindock (Reuters)

“Beverage maker Health-Ade has been hit with a proposed class action lawsuit alleging several of the company’s kombucha products contain toxic ‘forever chemicals.’

Alanna Morton, a New York resident, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, claiming the company misleadingly marketed and advertised its kombucha as a ‘health’ product even though it tested positive for dangerously high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The lawsuit claims PFAS were found in the company’s Ginger Pineapple Belly Reset, Mint Limeade, Cayenne Cleanse, Pomegranate Berry and Strawberry Glow with bamboo extract and biotin products.

Morton said she would not have purchased the products had the company included labels indicating the drinks contained PFAS, which are a class of thousands of chemicals used in a wide range of consumer products like non-stick pans and stain resistant clothing. PFAS have been tied to many health issues including cancer, hormonal dysfunction and ulcerative colitis.

Health-Ade, a California-based company that sells kombucha and soft drinks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

