Read the full article by Laura Schulte (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

“Gov. Tony Evers used his State of the State platform Tuesday night to call out Republicans to take action on addressing forever chemicals in Wisconsin waters, calling the lack of action on the issue ‘breathtaking.’

‘PFAS are a real threat to our kids, families, and communities. These human-made chemicals can be toxic to humans and wildlife — and they’ve been used in everyday products for more than half a century,’ Evers said. ‘In Wisconsin, where we hunt, fish, and want to trust the water coming from our tap, and where our economies rely upon water resources for livestock, crops, and outdoor recreation, PFAS are a threat to our way of life and our economy,’ he said during his address.

PFAS have been a big issue for Evers for the past several years, following the discovery of extremely high levels of the chemicals in Marinette and the Town of Peshtigo in 2017 and then several other communities across Wisconsin.

Since then, Democrats and Republicans have been at odds over how best to regulate the compounds, and who’s responsible for cleanup after contamination is found.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

