“Two mobile home parks outside Globe’s city limits will be connected to the municipal water system due to concerns over PFAS water contamination.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality detected some chemicals in private wells that supply residents in HAV Properties and August Hills. A partnership between the agency and the city will help connect those residents to the city supply, which is PFAS-free, said Globe City Manager Paul Jepson.

PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals of increasing concern worldwide.

Industries have manufactured and used PFAS chemicals in a wide variety of products for decades, and traces of them can now be found globally in water and soil. Many of them don’t break down easily and are difficult to get rid of, they’ve been dubbed ‘forever chemicals.'” …

