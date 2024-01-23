Read the full article by Todd Richmond (Associated Press News)

“The U.S. Department of Defense plans to install two more groundwater treatment systems at a former Michigan military base to control contamination from so-called forever chemicals, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s office announced Friday.

Environmentalists say the systems will help prevent PFAS from spreading into the Clarks Marsh area and the Au Sable River near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda on the shores of Lake Huron. The base closed in 1993 as part of a base realignment.

PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are compounds that don’t degrade in the environment. They’re linked to a host of health issues, including low birthweight and kidney cancer. The chemicals are found in a wide range of products, including nonstick cookware, food packaging and firefighting foam that airports use to combat fires resulting from plane crashes.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

