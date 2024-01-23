Read the full article by Sophie Carnevale (Center for Environmental Health)

“Today, North Carolina community groups, the Center for Environmental Health, Cape Fear River Watch, Clean Cape Fear, and Toxic Free NC appeared before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in Richmond, VA to urge it to reverse the district court’s dismissal of their case seeking to compel EPA to require Chemours to conduct comprehensive health testing on PFAS released into the NC environment from the Fayetteville Works chemical facility.

The community groups sued EPA in 2021 for its failure to use its authority under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to hold Chemours accountable for determining the health impacts of 40 years of PFAS contamination of drinking water, air, fish and wildlife, and locally grown produce in the Cape Fear River basin.

Often called ‘forever chemicals,’ PFAS have raised significant concern in the U.S. and globally because of their persistence in our bodies and the environment, and their known ability to cause cancer, harm to reproduction and development and other chronic and deadly illnesses. The Cape Fear River in Eastern North Carolina – a source of drinking water for 500,000 people – has experienced some of the worst PFAS contamination in the U.S. as a result of four decades of pollution by Chemours and its predecessor DuPont. Citizens have numerous PFAS produced by Chemours in their blood.” …

