Read the full article by Natalie Abruzzo (WSKG News)

“Water tests in parts of Steuben County show the presence of toxic PFAS—or ‘forever chemicals’—significantly higher in local drinking water sources adjacent to where sewage sludge, a type of fertilizer, is spread.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns even trace amounts of some PFAS chemicals found in drinking water may pose health risks.

According to the EPA, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is an umbrella term used to classify thousands of manufactured toxic chemical compounds and is linked to reproductive health issues, developmental delays in children and some cancers.

Last year, the EPA proposed guidelines called maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for some PFAS compounds found in drinking water. High levels of three of these compounds were found in parts of Steuben County.” …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

