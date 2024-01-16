Read the full article by Megan Pociask (Wilmington StarNews)

“New Hanover County has filed a lawsuit against more than a dozen polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) manufacturers, including The Chemours Company, Dupont De Nemours and Chemgaurd. The county claims that the forever chemicals have been causing issues affecting the groundwater, air and surface water for years in Southeastern North Carolina.

Aside from looking into decades of environmental contamination, the lawsuit also looks at the historical use of PFAS in firefighting foam. According to the county, firefighting foam has inadvertently contributed to the pollution of the environment that has posed health risks to local firefighters and residents. The county has somewhat already addressed PFAS in firefighting foam, as it has ceased the use of firefighting foam containing PFAS.

The lawsuit also calls out PFAS companies that have used the environment around the Fayetteville Works facility as a dumping ground for hundreds of chemicals — while not disclosing that information to the Environmental Protection Agency and other state agencies.” …

