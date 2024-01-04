Read the full article by Lori Valigra (Bangor Daily News)

“Shampoo, dog treat packaging, cosmetics, pesticides, school supplies and swimsuits are among the nearly 1,000 brand-name products sold in Maine that contain so-called PFAS ‘forever chemicals,’ according to an analysis of early industry reports made public for the first time today that show the prevalence of the chemicals.

‘We suspected that PFAS use was widespread, and that was confirmed by these reports,’ Mike Belliveau, president of the Portland-based nonprofit Defend Our Health, said. ‘What is alarming is that a lot of these products that contain PFAS will directly expose consumers in their homes and get washed down the drain, contaminating wastewater, or get tossed in the trash and leak out of landfills.’

The group of man-made chemicals has been linked to a range of harmful health effects when consumed.

Sixty national companies submitted information on PFAS chemicals contained in their products sold in the state to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection before the Maine Legislature extended the reporting deadline until Jan. 1, 2025. Maine had a first-in-the-nation law to require companies to report PFAS.

Defend Our Health requested the information submitted by the companies under a Freedom of Access Act request for public records. It obtained non-confidential information on 41 companies that it analyzed and provided to the Bangor Daily News. It still is awaiting information with redacted confidential information on the remaining 19 companies, Belliveau said.

PFAS, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, are chemicals used in products from water-repellent clothing to nonstick cookware and some cosmetics. The chemicals have water-, heat- and grease-resistant properties. The so-called ‘forever chemicals’ break down slowly in the environment and are linked to health issues including kidney cancer.

The chemicals have been discovered at more than 70 farms and 540 household drinking wells in Maine so far, Belliveau said.

Most of the 41 companies identified between one to nine PFAS chemicals in their products. One example is PFOA, or per-fluorooctanoic acid, in Kinco work gloves. In addition, Duracell batteries, Panasonic refrigerator tubing and Heartland Farms dog treat packaging are among the commonly used items containing a range of PFAS chemicals.

The brand-name companies ranged in size from 10 employees with $5 million in annual revenue to 233,000 employees with $62 billion in annual revenue.

More companies are expected to report products sold in Maine containing PFAS by the revised deadline of Jan. 1, 2025. Under Maine law, all uses of PFAS in products sold in the state must be phased out by Jan. 1, 2030. The only exception is when a use is essential and lacks a reasonable alternative.

Belliveau said reporting PFAS use in products is a necessary first step to replacing the chemicals with safer alternatives. He said seven companies, including hair spray company Rogue & Co., shampoo company IGK and Dose of Colors cosmetics, have told the Maine DEP that they are working to reformulate their products and replace the harmful chemicals.

Consumers who want to be proactive and find out if the products they use contain PFAS should contact the manufacturers, Belliveau said.”

