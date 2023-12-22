Read the full article by Lori Solomon (HealthDay News)

“Three-quarters of U.S. adults do not know what forever chemicals are, according to a study published online Nov. 16 in PLOS ONE.

T. Allen Berthold, Ph.D., from Texas A&M AgriLife in College Station, and colleagues administered a nationwide survey to assess awareness of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and community contamination; awareness of PFAS-containing products and intentions to change product use; and awareness and concern about PFAS in drinking water. The analysis included data from 1,100 online respondents.

The researchers found that almost half the respondents had never heard of PFAS and did not know what it is (45.1 percent), while an additional 31.6 percent had heard of PFAS but did not know what it is. The vast majority of respondents (97.4 percent) did not believe their drinking water had been impacted by PFAS. There were no associations between demographic factors and knowledge of PFAS or levels of concern with PFAS in drinking water. Known community exposure was the strongest predictor of PFAS awareness, and respondents aware of community exposure were more likely to change their use of items with potential PFAS contamination and answer that their drinking water sources were also contaminated with PFAS.

‘PFAS information and health risks need to be better communicated to the public to help increase awareness,’ the authors write.

