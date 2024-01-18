Read the full article by Meg Whitfield (ABC News)

“A new study has found toxic PFAS chemicals in the nesting soils and blood of little penguin populations around Tasmania.

The study, led by the University of Tasmania’s School of Natural Sciences, tested for substances known as PFAS in the penguins and their habitat on Tasmanian coastlines — from the Derwent estuary to King Island.

The study’s lead author, PhD candidate Mel Wells, said she and her team took 50 soil samples from 17 little penguin habitats, before taking 45 blood samples from the penguins at nine of the locations.

‘I found PFAS in 76 per cent of soil samples and 82 per cent of blood samples.'” …

