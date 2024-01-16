Read the full article by Pat Elder (Military Poisons)

“Highly toxic fluorinated chemicals have been identified on the waterfront at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The foam shown above contained 18 different PFAS compounds totaling 1,680.4 parts per trillion, (ppt.). PFAS stands for per-and poly fluoroalkyl substances.

PFOS, (Perfluo octanesulfonic acid), was found at 1,301.5 ppt, which is 77.4% of the total.

The contamination likely originated from the nearby Webster Field Annex of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Inigoes, Maryland. There are no other known industrial or military sites on the St. Mary’s River and it is unlikely that the contamination came from the college.

In April 2021 the Navy reported that groundwater at Webster Field contained a total of 92,378 parts per trillion of total PFAS:

PFOS 84,757 ppt

PFOA 2,816

PFBS 4,805

TOTAL 92,378 ppt

Groundwater may seep into surface water. The Navy released data on the three PFAS compounds shown above. The actual totals on the base are likely to be much higher if all of the compounds found in the foams are tested and reported.” …

