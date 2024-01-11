Read the full article by Zoë Read (WHYY)

“Companies that want to produce or manufacture toxic PFAS chemicals that are no longer in use are now required to notify the Environmental Protection Agency.

The new federal rule is part of an effort to screen the ‘forever chemicals’ more rigorously, and prevent them from entering the environment, the EPA said.”

…

“There are thousands of varieties of PFAS — more than 300 of which haven’t been on the market in several years. But until this week, companies could resume production of those chemicals without any formal review.

The new federal rule allows the EPA to evaluate the safety risks of any previously-used PFAS chemical a company wants to resume production of.”

