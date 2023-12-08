Read the full article from the Office of Congressman Dan Kildee

“Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-08), co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force, and Congressman Mike Lawler (NY-17) today introduced bipartisan legislation, supported by Republicans and Democrats, to ensure doctors have up-to-date information on how best to treat patients exposed to toxic PFAS.

Congressman Kildee’s bill, the Better Care for PFAS Patients Act, would require the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) to work with the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to update its per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) clinical guidance every five years, at a minimum. In 2019, ATSDR published PFAS clinical guidance in response to demand among doctors for up-to-date information on how best to treat those exposed. However, there is no requirement that ATSDR regularly updates that guidance.

Exposure to PFAS has already been tied to high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer, and pregnancy-induced hypertension, and the need for new guidance will only grow as more conditions are linked to these forever chemicals.

‘The list of health conditions associated with PFAS chemical exposure continues to grow, and doctors need updated guidance to provide proper care to those exposed,’ said Congressman Kildee. ‘As we work to clean up PFAS in Michigan and across the country, I am committed to ensuring all those exposed have access to the care and treatment they need.’

‘It’s been clear for years that PFAS has negative impacts on the health and well-being of American citizens,’ said Congressman Lawler. ‘In the Hudson Valley, many communities have had to deal with the impacts of PFAS contamination. Which is why I’m proud to be introducing this critical, bipartisan piece of legislation with Congressman Dan Kildee to require studies of the health impacts and effects of PFAS substances. This legislation will help our nation begin to come to grips with, and work towards solving, the PFAS contamination issues that have impacted so many.’

The legislation is endorsed by the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network, Michigan League of Conservation Voters, On Your Side Action, Environmental Working Group and the National PFAS Contamination Coalition.

‘As a cancer survivor and impacted community member, I know firsthand the danger toxic PFAS chemicals pose to our health,’ said Sandy Wynn-Stelt, Co-Chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. ‘This legislation is a major step toward understanding the risks of PFAS exposure and will help better protect us from these harmful chemicals. We thank Congressman Kildee for working to protect the health of communities in Michigan and across the country.’

‘On Your Side Action thanks Congressman Kildee for introducing this critical legislation to empower clinicians to provide evidence-based care to those suffering the health consequences of PFAS contamination,’ said Dr. Kyle Horton, Founder and CEO of On Your Side Action. ‘Many healthcare providers and public health practitioners have expressed concern that outdated, incomplete, and dismissive clinical guidance related to PFAS exposure has undermined the quality of care they are otherwise capable of providing. We are hopeful that Congress will see the value of this bipartisan, proactive action that ensures the expertise of those with the National Academies and ATSDR are regularly leveraged to provide guidance to frontline clinicians in view of the dynamic and rapidly growing knowledge base around the health effects of PFAS.’

‘Unfortunately, PFAS contamination continues to put the health of far too many Americans at risk for developing PFAS-related diseases,’ said Jessica Hernandez, Policy Director for the Environmental Working Group. ‘This legislation would equip doctors with the tools needed to effectively treat patients impacted by PFAS-related diseases by providing them with the most up-to-date clinical guidance. EWG applauds Congressmen Kildee and Lawler for introducing this commonsense legislation that aims to improve public health.’

‘As we fight to ensure that doctors have sufficient knowledge to treat our friends and families who have been horribly impacted by PFAS—it is critical that ATDSR regularly update their clinical guidance, so we get the best possible care,’ said Jennifer Rawlison, Member of the Leadership Team of the National PFAS Contamination Coalition. ‘We applaud Congressmen Kildee and Congressman Lawler for pushing to make this need a reality through this bill.’

Congressman Kildee has led efforts in Congress to address PFAS chemical contamination. As founder and co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force, Kildee previously introduced legislation to ensure access to health care for veterans exposed to toxic PFAS chemicals at military bases and make PFAS blood testing available to our seniors at no cost.”

