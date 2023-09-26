Read the full article by the Environmental Working Group

“A new paper by Environmental Working Group scientists proposes an intriguing concept: Humans can serve as a valuable resource for understanding the impact on other animal species of the toxic ‘forever chemicals‘ known as PFAS.

‘PFAS pollution is not just a problem for humans,’ said David Andrews, Ph.D., senior scientist at EWG. ‘It’s a problem for species across the globe. This new paper delves into how humans serve as an early warning system for understanding how PFAS may impact other living creatures in the environment.’

Forever chemicals are linked to a wide range of adverse effects in both humans and laboratory animals. These encompass harm to the immune system, disruptions in reproductive and fetal development, hormone disruption and an increased risk of cancer. Scientists are able to tap into existing research on PFAS, including extensive human studies, and employ non-invasive methods to gather information without harming animals, especially endangered species.

EWG President Ken Cook emphasized EWG’s 25-year battle against PFAS contamination.

‘EWG researchers have analyzed scientific studies, conducted our own investigations, and plotted where people are exposed to toxic PFAS,’ said Cook. ‘Now we’ve shown that humans might signal how these toxic chemicals affect the bodies of polluted animals in almost every corner of the world.’

PFAS pose a significant threat to wildlife, especially those that are endangered or risk extinction. These animals often face exposure not only to PFAS but also to other hazards, such as pollution, habitat loss and exploitation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

