“Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced today he is exploring legal action against companies responsible for dangerous contaminants in Oklahoma water supplies.

The Office of the Attorney General is soliciting requests for proposals from private law firms for potential litigation over water and land contamination by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) chemicals.

‘These chemicals pose a threat to everyone, and our firefighters and military personnel are at even higher risk,’ Drummond said. ‘I am seeking proposals from qualified law firms whose expertise can assist me in determining the best approach to protecting the health and safety of my fellow Oklahomans.’

Also known as ‘forever chemicals,’ these compounds pose serious health risks. Numerous studies have shown that once chemicals are absorbed through food or drinking water, they accumulate in the human body and remain for many years. Low birth weight, high cholesterol, cancer and other illnesses have been associated with PFAS.

Any interested law firm can submit a proposal by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. For more information, visit oag.ok.gov under ‘Citizen Resources’ at https://www.oag.ok.gov/documents-0“

