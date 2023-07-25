Read the full article by Ida Domingo (ABC 7 News)

“A lawsuit has been filed against 25 chemical companies for allegedly hiding negative health effects of PFAS chemicals that are found in many products, D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims that these chemicals have polluted natural resources in D.C.

The companies include The 3M Company (3M) and DuPont De Nemours, Inc. (DuPont).

In the complaint, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that as early as the 1950s, ‘3M and DuPont knew the PFAS chemicals they manufactured, commonly used by the U.S. military and at airports to fight fires, posed significant health and environmental risks, but actively hid that information from the public and government regulators.

‘Today, we’re suing dozens of companies that profited from producing, selling, and distributing dangerous PFAS chemicals that now pollute DC’s waterways and natural resources. Compounding their illegal conduct, these companies for decades misled the public about the health and safety threats they knew their products posed,’ said Schwalb. ‘The District and its residents will be forced to deal with the adverse impacts of these ‘forever chemicals’ for years to come. Through this lawsuit, we will hold polluters accountable for the damage their conduct has caused and will continue to cause.’

The complaint alleges that despite knowing about the serious health effects, including increased risk of cancer and birth defects, the companies ‘falsely maintained that their products were safe.’

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PFAS ‘are a group of chemicals used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water’ and they don’t break down in the environment and contaminate drinking water sources,

With this lawsuit, the OAG seeks to recover all costs necessary to:

Fully investigate and clean-up PFAS contamination in the District’s natural resources and waterways

Monitor and treat PFAS in the District’s stormwater discharges

Monitor and treat PFAS in drinking water, wastewater, and biosolids

The District is also seeking other damages, including punitive damages.” …

