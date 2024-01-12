Read the full article by Beatriz Santos (Sustainable Plastics)

“Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are almost everywhere, from water, air, food, soil, and a pletora of products and surfaces; but no longer in TenCate’s synthetic turf.

The US-based company manufactures synthetic grass for sports and landscapes applications. Previous versions of its artificial turf contained minuscule levels of non-soluble PFAS, according to third-party testing. Those values were ‘far lower’ than the levels found in common consumer products like dental floss and prescription medications, and significantly less than that allowed by the Food and Drug Administration in packaging for food, according to the company.

With public concern about the harmful consequences of PFAS exposure growing steadily, TenCate resolved to eliminate these so-called forever chemicals from its product to give its customers ‘complete peace of mind’, it said in a statement.” …

